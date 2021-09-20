33-year-old motorcyclist hit in Ionia County, facing life-threatening injuries

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 33-year-old motorcyclist from Mulliken was hit by a car on Charlotte Highway, just north of Eaton Highway on Sunday around 12:17 p.m. the Ionia County Sherriff’s Office said.

An 18-year-old man from Nashville was trying to pass another car and hit the motorcyclist, who was heading south.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lasing with life-threatening injuries.

The Portland Police Department, the Roxanne Fire Department, the Portland Ambulance, and the Ionia County Victim’s Advocates helped in the investigation, the ICSO said.

The accident is still under investigation.

At this time we have no other information and we will keep you updated as more details become available.