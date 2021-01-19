34-year-old man arraigned on two murder charges after homicide in Adrian

Adrian, Mich. (WLNS) — A 34-year-old man involved in the killing of two people was arraigned in Lenawee County today, according to the Adrian Police Chief.

Christopher Carden is being charged with two counts of open murder, one count of motor vehicle- unlawful driving away, and one count of fleeing a police officer.

Carden stands accused of killing Robert Braman, age 67, and Samuel Compton, age 82, both of Adrian. Carden is also accused of stealing a car used to flee from police after being stopped in Madison Township. He crashed while fleeing and was apprehended.

Carden is being held at the Lenawee County Jail in lieu of a $10,000,000.00 bond. He is set for preliminary examination in District Court on February 1.

The homicide occurred around 10:30 A.M. Friday. Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Frank St in the city of Adrian on a welfare check.

Carden left the scene in a vehicle and then later crashed.

Carden was later found just a short distance away and taken into custody without incident.