35-year-old killed in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– A 35-year-old from Battle Creek has died after he was shot in Jackson early Wednesday morning.

According to the city police department, officers were sent to the intersection of Williams St. and W. Mason St after someone reported a person was lying in the road. When officers got on the scene they found Patrick Perry suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was taken by ambulance to Henry Ford Allegiance Health where he later died.

Officer say they haven’t found anyone who heard a gunshot and say it is possible Perry was dropped off by a vehicle in the area.

There have been no arrests made and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at (517) 768-8637 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.