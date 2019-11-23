LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– From fireworks, to a visit from the man in red, the 35th annual Silver Bells in the City was full of holiday festivities.

But there are multiple things that bring people in from all over the state.

“I’m excited to see the bands, I’m actually in a band at my school and I really enjoy it,” said Brenden Litwiller.

People even came all the way from South Bend, Indiana to celebrate their birthday.

“I turned 49 today and we came here so we could see fireworks on my birthday for the first time,” said Tom Hammond.

For many families, it’s a tradition to go and celebrate being together for the holidays.

Fireworks in downtown Lansing after the Silver Bells in the City parade and tree lighting ceremony

“It brings a lot of people together and brings peace between a lot of people,” said Brenden Litwiller.

“I love all of the culture that Lansing brings us and this is a great opportunity to bring it all,” said Elizabeth Brown.

“It’s one of those events that brings a lot of families out in the area and downtown Lansing,” said Nate Symonds.

If you want to see more videos, check out our Facebook page at WLNS-TV.