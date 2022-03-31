JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 36-year-old was pronounced dead Thursday morning following a shooting that involved an officer from the Columbia Township Police Department.

The incident happened around 2:09 a.m. in the Lake Columbia area of Columbia Township.

The 36-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

The officer was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave per Columbia Township Police Department policy.

Detectives from First District Special Investigation Section and MSP Forensic Laboratory are investigating the situation.

