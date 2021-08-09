37-year-old dead after car drives off the road in Hillsdale County

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 37-year-old from Osseo has died after a fatal crash Friday, August 6 around 4:20 p.m. in Hillsdale County.

The victim was a passenger in the car and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Michigan State Police.

An initial investigation from troopers from the MSP shows that the car drove off Jerome Rd. near N. Adams. Rd. and rolled over.

A 21-year-old from Montgomery was driving the car and refused treatment.

The victims name is not being released to the public at this time and MSP says the investigation is still ongoing.

MSP was assisted by people from Addison Fire and Rescue.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar