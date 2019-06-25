LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Compared to last year at this time there are 11 fewer fatalities and 58 fewer serious injuries on Michigan roadways, according to the Michigan State Police.
Last week, 20 people died on Michigan roadways which brings the total to 392 this year.
Additionally, 118 people were seriously injured for a statewide total of 2,182 to date.
392 die on Michigan roads so far this year
