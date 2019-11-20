$394K gifted to East Lansing staff and teachers

EAST LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — Teachers and staff in one local district are feeling more appreciated after getting an unexpected gift ahead of the holidays.

High School English Teacher Sheri Seka said, “Yes, it’s very rare. Like I said in my first, in my 24 years of teaching we’ve never had a bonus.”

“No, well cookies every now and then, something like that, but yeah no cash bonus,” said High School Teacher Tim Akers.

This all changed recently at East Lansing Public Schools. 377 employees just received a combined bonus of $394,000. Superintendent Dori Leyko also included a personalized massage on all 377 checks.

“We have to invest in the people here working in the classrooms and the schools each and everyday,” said East Lansing Board of Education President Erin Graham. “They’re committed to our students , they make a difference in the lives of the children each and everyday.”

Employees who work more than 20 hours a week received $1,000 and those who work less than 20 hours a week received $500. This was all thanks to a budget surplus.

Seka said, “I have a freshman at Michigan State University and this gift will definitely go towards the cost of her education.”

“We’re planning for a vacation over spring break coming April, so this is going to go a long way toward paying for that,” Akers said. “So, that will be nice.”

High School Teacher Jacqui Carroll said, “I don’t have to worry about rent in December or January, it’s like basic needs. I can buy some higher quality food for Thanksgiving when I treat my family.”

Overall, the teachers said this bonus makes them feel valued.

“Some of our classes are overloaded, some of our teachers have taken on additional responsibilities due to our increase in enrollment,” Seka said. “So just to know that the district values us and what we do mean a lot to all of us.”