LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More than $3 billion in auto insurance refunds has been doled out to Michigan drivers.

“This year, we put more than $3 billion back into people’s pockets with $400 auto refund checks per vehicle. We got this done thanks to bipartisan auto insurance legislation I signed in 2019, which has already saved Michigan drivers over $1 billion on their premiums since taking effect. As we move past the end of the refund process, we will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to help put money back into the pockets of Michiganders.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

According to data collected by the Department of Insurance and Financial Services, more than $3,041,000,000 has been issued by auto insurers.

Michigan’s auto insurers were required to issue refunds to Michigan policyholders of $400 per vehicle, or $80 per historic vehicle, by May 9, 2022.

The refund was for every car that was insured under a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for operating a car on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021.

“Sending out millions of refunds was a massive undertaking for Michigan’s auto insurers, and we recognize their efforts during this important process. We were able to put a significant amount of money back in Michiganders’ pockets – something we should all celebrate. If you haven’t received your check, contact the insurance company that insured your vehicle on October 31, 2021 to verify your banking, address information, and how your refund has been issued. If you need further assistance, you may file a complaint with DIFS so that we may investigate at Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints.” DIFS Director Anita Fox

