$40 million in renovations underway at Jackson High School

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS) — At Jackson High School, a 40,000 square foot addition is underway.

It will add new safety entrances and a competitive swimming pool along with new athletic offices and locker rooms.

This is just phase one of the project.

“Phase two will be where we take where the existing offices are, and we are looking into putting in new computers, science labs, and working on our music and band rooms. So there will be a lot of different changes within the school” an official with the school said.

At this point, there’s now a set date for completion, officials said.