40-year-old Michigan man arrested for distribution of child porn

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Two men accused of possessing more than 40 kilos of cocaine will be heading to trial, according to an announcement made by the attorney general today.

Alexander Aceval, 53, of Detroit, and his co-defendant Michael Camilleri, 57, of Taylor were charged with two felonies.

Conspiracy to Commit Controlled Substance - Delivery/Manufacture of 1,000 or more grams of cocaine has a maximum penalty of life in prison and over $1,000,000 in fines.

The felony count of Controlled Substance - Delivery/Manufacture has similar maximum penalties.

Aceval was previously convicted of Controlled Substance – Delivery/Manufacture (Cocaine, Heroin or Another Narcotic) 1,000 or More Grams in 2006.

Detectives with the Michigan State Police found nearly 40 kilograms of cocaine loaded into the pickup-truck Camilleri was driving.

A bond review hearing and scheduling conference are scheduled for November.