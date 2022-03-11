LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you gotten your auto insurance refund check yet?

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox announced that Michiganders are already starting to receive their checks.

“Our bipartisan auto insurance reforms have significantly lowered the cost of auto insurance for families. And starting this week, thanks to that reform, Michiganders are getting $400 refund checks per vehicle for every insured driver, putting money in people’s pockets,” said Whitmer. “We will continue working to save Michiganders money so they can pay their bills and put food on the table.”

Auto insurers are required to send out checks or Automated Clearing House (ACH) deposits to Michiganders no later than May 9.

Unsure if you have a check heading your way?

Anyone with a car, motorcycle, or RV that was insured by a policy that meets the state’s minimum insurance requirements to operate on the roads as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021, is eligible for a refund.

Policyholders will receive $400 per vehicle or $80 per historic vehicle.

“If you are eligible for a refund, your auto insurer will send it to you automatically and you do not need to take action. Incorrect information could cause delays, so drivers may wish to confirm that their insurer has their current address and banking information,” said Fox. “Now that the refund process has begun, it is especially important for consumers to be alert for potential scams. No one should call you seeking your personal information in order to get your refund, and if you get such a call – hang up and call your insurance agent or company directly to verify the legitimacy of the call.”