BUENA VISTA CHARTER TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A grant will help officials find out if a former motel site got contaminated from two nearby gas stations.
An asbestos and lead survey is being planned for the condemned Welcome Inn Motel in Buena Vista Charter Township to make sure it can be safely demolished by the township.
A $40,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy hopes to make the property more appealing for redevelopment.
$40,000 grant to determine if former Michigan motel was contaminated by nearby gas stations
