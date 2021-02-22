41-year-old hospitalized after hit and run in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 41-year-old Owosso man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Shiawassee County Sunday night.

M-52 near Morrice Rd. was shut down Sunday at 5:00 p.m. for a couple of hours while the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office investigated the hit and run.

A northbound pickp truck struck a person who was in the process of putting gas in his vehicle, which was located on the shoulder of teh road.

The suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene and continued north bound.

If you have any information that could assist the Sheriff’s Office, please call 989-3411 ext 7223.