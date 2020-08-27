41-year-old man charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct for indecent exposure to minor in Livingston County

Livingston County, Mich. (WLNS) — A 41-year-old man was arraigned at the 53rd District in Howell and denied bond after being charged with criminal sexual conduct of the second degree, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to an indecent exposure complaint on August 16 at 1:30 a.m. at a residence in Marion Township.

A subsequent investigation revealed that while attending a small residential gathering a 41-year-old neighbor is alleged to have criminally sexually assaulted an 11-year-old boy that had also attended the gathering.

Deputies located the suspect at his nearby residence and took him into custody without incident. The suspect was lodged at the Livingston County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau.

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.