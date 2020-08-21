42-year-old Lansing man arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material

LANSING, MICH. — An investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations has resulted in the arrest a 42-year-old Lansing man.

Kevin Morrissey was arrested and arraigned on Aug. 12, in the 54A District Court in Lansing.

The arrest came at the conclusion of an investigation into online sharing of child sexually abusive material. The investigation was initiated by Homeland Security Investigations and turned over to the MSP ICAC Task Force. A search warrant of Morrissey’s residence resulted in the seizure of multiple internet capable devices and other evidence containing child sexually abusive material.

Morrissey has been charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. If convicted, Morrissey faces up to 20 years for each charge of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and 20 years for each charge of using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to assist in keeping people safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.