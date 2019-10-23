JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A 42-year-old man was found guilty on charges related to a sexual assault that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.
An investigation by the Blackman Township Public Safety Department found that Percy Oliver struck a victim from behind, strangled her, and duct taped her before sexually assaulting her in 2018.
Percy was found guilty late last week of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment and Assault With Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder.
The first charge carries a maximum penalty of life in the Department of Corrections, the second has a maximum of 15 years and the third has a maximum penalty of 10 years. Sentencing is scheduled for December.
42-year-old man faces life after being found guilty of unlawful imprisonment and sexual assault
