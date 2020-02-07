43-year-old father facing multiple charges after son turned him in for having child porn

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) – Jeremy McCallum has been charged on multiple felonies for allegedly possessing children’s pornography and other items in his Groveland Township home, according to a series of tweets from Michigan State Police Metro Detroit.



The 43-year-old man was arraigned Monday following his arrest last Friday evening after his son told police he’d found child pornography on his father’s tablet.



McCallum was charged with 10 counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of felony firearms, one count of child sexual abuse, one count of extortion and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The suspect Jeremy David McCallum, 43 years old, Groveland Township was arraigned in the 67th District Court – Genesee County with no bond given. The investigation is still continuing into other items located in the Groveland Township home. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 7, 2020

MSP became aware of the issue on January 31st when a young boy who ran away from home told police he found child pornography on his father’s tablet.



Officers got a search warrant and found the tablet with the materials the boy said he saw.



The Special Investigation Section was on scene assisting and officials say there is materials in the home spanning over many years. Police went on to say the home was extremely cluttered and will cause the investigation to take a longer amount of time.

Troopers went to the home of the juvenile and made contact with his father. A search warrant was drafted and signed by on duty magistrate. The search warrant was executed and large amounts of evidence was located including sexual materials involving children. — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 1, 2020

The boy was placed in the care of family members following his father’s arrest.