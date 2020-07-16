43-year-old man hospitalized with serious injuries after crash, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office reports

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — A 43-year-old Charlotte man is in the hospital after his car crashed on the 5000 Block of Barnes Rd. today.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the vehicle crash today when a caller reported a reckless driver heading eastbound on the 5000 Block of Barnes Rd. minutes before the Charlotte man crashed.

The caller indicated the vehicle was down in the ditch hitting mailboxes prior to striking a tree.

The driver was transported to Sparrow Hospital with serious injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.