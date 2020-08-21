47-year-old man hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Meridian Township

Meridian Township, Mich. (WLNS) — A 47-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after his motorcycle collided with a van on Shoeman Rd. in Meridian Township Friday morning.

Meridian Township Police were dispatched to the 5900 block of Shoeman Road in Williamstown Township for a two-vehicle crash at 11:32 a.m. Friday.



The driver of the van was wearing a seatbelt. It is unknown if the driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor though the accident is still under investigation.

The Meridian Township Police Department was assisted by the Michigan State University Police, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lansing Police Department.



The investigation of this case is ongoing. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517.853.4800, or submit an anonymous tip through the Department’s social media sites.