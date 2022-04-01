SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 48-year-old woman from Napoleon Township has died after her car crashed into a large tree on Thursday, March 31.

According to Deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff, the woman was driving east on McLain Road near Hendershot Road in Sandstone Township.

Her car did not stop at the intersection, went off the road and then hit a large tree.

Deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff along with Jackson Community Ambulance, Parma-Sandstone Fire Department and Spring Arbor Fire Departments responded to the single car traffic crash at 9:10 p.m.

The woman was found unresponsive and trapped inside the car. Fire-Rescue personnel were able get her out of the car, but officials said she had passed away.

It is currently unknown what caused the woman to initially lose control of the car.

The crash is still under investigation and 6 News will keep you updated as more details become available.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Undersheriff Christopher Simpson at (517)768-7904.