49-year-old Houghton Lake man charged with sex-related offenses

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Attorney General has filed criminal sexual conduct charges against a Houghton Lake man who is already awaiting trial on similar charges.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office on Thursday charged Michael Clune, 49, with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, five counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and five counts of using a computer to commit a felony.

Charges are spread between Roscommon County and Shiawassee County.

Clune is accused of using the internet to chat and meet boys under the age of 15 for the purpose of sexual pleasure Using the dating app Grindr, it is alleged Clune contacted the victims and formed online relationships. On at least one occasion, it is alleged that one relationship led to an in-person sexual encounter in Shiawassee County.

The Michigan State Police executed a search warrant on Clune’s residence in Houghton Lake and found electronic devices that led to charges of child sexually abusive activity. Troopers secured additional evidence to support the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

Previously, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis in May issued similar charges against Clune who is currently awaiting trial. In that case, Clune is charged with one count of sodomy, a 15-year felony; two counts of using computers to commit a crime, both felonies with one punishable by 20 years’ imprisonment and/or a $20,000 fine and the lesser charge punishable by 10 years and/or a $10,000 fine; third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person between the ages of 13 and 15, a 15-year felony; and accosting a child for immoral purposes, a felony punishable by four years’ imprisonment and/or a $4,000 fine.

The Attorney General was asked to become involved after it became clear this case involved multiple jurisdictions.

“I am grateful for the collaboration between the law enforcement agencies involved in this matter and for their outstanding work in tracking down the evidence which has led to these charges,” Nessel said. “Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis and the professionals at the Clare Police Department, Michigan State Police and the investigators from my office have shown how agencies at all levels of government can work effectively and efficiently together. My office takes criminal sexual conduct charges very seriously, and it’s clear that this investigative team does as well.”

No arraignment date is scheduled. Clune is currently incarcerated in the Clare County Jail where he awaits arraignment on these new charges and his trial in Clare County.

Click here to view a copy of the Attorney General’s charges against Clune.