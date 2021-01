Ingham County, Mich. (WLNS) — A 49-year-old Mason man is dead after a two-car crash in Eaton County.

Deputies responded to Columbia and Eifert Rd’s for the crash around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A 34-year-old Marshall man was traveling south on Eifert Rd when he collided with a 49-year-old Mason man traveling east on Columbia.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.