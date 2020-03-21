4th confirmed death from COVID-19 in Michigan

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– According to the Oakland County Health Divison, a 50-year-old man has died from the coronavirus.

According to Oakland County health officials, this is the first death in the county.

Three other people died this week, including a woman in her 50s, an 81-year-old woman and a man in his 50s.

“This is a tragic loss and we share our heartfelt condolences with the family,” said Oakland County Executive David Coulter. “This is also an important reminder of the seriousness of this virus and the importance of personal and community-wide efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.”