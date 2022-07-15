CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two people were arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found drugs and stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop in Bath Township.

On Thursday, troopers from the MSP Lansing Post said they stopped a 35-year-old from Lansing and a 53-year-old from Laingsburg.

After further investigation, troopers found five stolen catalytic converters, cocaine, and fentanyl.

The two suspects were arrested and lodged at the Clinton County Jail for numerous felony charges.