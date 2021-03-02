5 Lansing art and culture organizations receive total of $42,500 in grants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Five local art and cultural organizations received grants totaling $42,500 as part of the second round of 2021 Lansing Arts Project grants, Mayor Andy Schor today announced.

These grants are funded through the City of Lansing and administered by the Arts Council of Greater Lansing.

“Arts and culture played a significant role in keeping the energy and vitality of our city high during a very difficult year for us all,” said Mayor Andy Schor in a press release.

“We are very fortunate to have so many talented, creative artists and arts organizations in our region who despite the challenges of 2020, continued to make art and provide arts and cultural experiences for our community. We are in times of great change, and funding these arts projects is just one way that we are meeting the needs of our community. These projects will add vibrancy to our city and encourage residents and visitors to explore all that Lansing has to offer,” Schor said in a press release.

The City of Lansing Arts and Culture Grants are designed to support arts organizations and create community-driven artistic projects that capitalize on Lansing’s assets, inspiration and potential, contributing to a “sense of place” for residents, businesses and visitors. The Arts Project Grants specifically look for community-driven arts projects and programs that increase access to arts and culture for residents, businesses and visitors to the City of Lansing.

The FY2021 Round Two Arts Project grantees are:

Capital City Film Festival: PLAY, an interactive virtual reality and gaming gallery and House of More: a dedicated experimental art space and curated collection of films and media centered on engaging citizens in dialogue around social justice.

Collaborative Neighborhood Concerts. Michigan Institute for Contemporary Arts: Hybrid Music Festivals.

Hybrid Music Festivals. Pass it On Community Center: Own Your Color Mixed Visual Arts Program for Youth.

Own Your Color Mixed Visual Arts Program for Youth. Peppermint Creek Theatre: Lansing State Journal’s Storytellers Project Production, highlighting the voices of Lansing’s Black and Brown community.

“We are pleased to congratulate this year’s recipients and thank the Arts Council of Greater Lansing for their work in administering these funds and supporting these projects,” said Schor in a press release.

“The Arts Council is so proud to administer these annual grants, and we are extremely grateful to Mayor Schor and the City of Lansing for providing these funds that help our region grow in the arts,” said Meghan Martin, Arts Council Executive Director in a press release. “We are so proud of all of our arts and cultural organizations and the work they do to make Greater Lansing an outstanding place to live, work and play.”

This is the second round of Arts Project funding by the City of Lansing for 2021. The first round of grantees was announced in early December 2020. For more information regarding area arts funding, arts projects and upcoming grant opportunities, visit the Arts Council of Greater Lansing’s website at www.lansingarts.org.