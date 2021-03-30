5 MSU graduate programs place 1st in U.S. News and World Report

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Five MSU graduate programs were recognized as first in U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 America’s Best Graduate Schools ranking, with several others appearing in the top 20.

“These rankings again validate Michigan State’s reputation for excellence and competitiveness among our higher education peers,” MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., said in a press release. “I want to congratulate our faculty and academic leadership on MSU’s many rising program rankings, including an additional top-ranked College of Education program.”

For the 26th consecutive year, MSU’s College of Education ranked No. 1 for elementary and secondary education.

The College of Education also ranked No. 1 in curriculum and instruction, and for the first time in the college’s history, educational administration.

Rehabilitation counseling, a field most recently ranked two years ago, is also ranked No. 1, bringing the college’s total number of top programs to five.

“Those completing Michigan State University’s graduate programs in education will play important roles in addressing the global challenges that have become even more salient in the past year, including inequality, discrimination, environmental change and political polarization,” said Robert Floden, dean of the College of Education, in a press release.

The Eli Broad College of Business’ supply chain management graduate program maintained its No. 1 ranking for the fifth consecutive year after claiming the lead spot over the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The undergraduate supply chain program also ranks No. 1, reinforcing the Broad College’s reputation in this particular discipline.

Nine other MSU graduate programs appear in the 2022 edition of the ranking’s top 20 in their respective disciplines:

No. 3 – African History

No. 4 – Higher education

No. 5 – Educational psychology

No. 7 – Production/Operations

No. 8 – Education policy

No. 9 – Criminal justice

No. 11 – Econometrics

No. 12 – Special education

No. 12 – Biosystems/Agricultural engineering

No. 20 – International business (tie)

U.S. News & World Report does not rank all graduate programs annually. The programs not appearing on the 2022 list and maintaining their top 20 positions are:

No. 1 – Industrial/organizational psychology

No. 1 – Nuclear physics

No. 1 – Rehabilitation counseling

No. 17 – Veterinary medicine



Individual disciplinary program rankings are based strictly on peer assessments of deans and program directors.