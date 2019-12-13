50 bricks of suspected cocaine seized at Canada border

A total of 50 bricks of suspected cocaine has been obtained at the Canadian border, according to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Southern Ontario Region, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and London Detachment.

The announcement comes after the cocaine was discovered at the Blue Water Bridge and followed by the arrest of a Markham, Ontario resident.

On No. 18, 2019, a male driving a tractor trailer arrived at the Blue Water Bridge Commercial Operations in Point Edward, Ontario and was referred for a secondary inspection.

During the examination, border services officers noticed there was an inconsistency in the weight of some of the boxes contained in the shipment. The boxes were examined and found to contain 50 packages of suspected cocaine, weighing approximately 50,000 grams.

The CBSA seized the suspected cocaine and arrested the driver. The London RCMP Border Integrity Team attended and took custody of the person and evidence

The RCMP charged Guo Bing Zhao, 52 years-old, with:

-Importation of a controlled substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; and

-Possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Mr. Zhao was remanded in custody and has a bail hearing scheduled for December 12, 2019 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia, Ontario.

The investigation is ongoing.