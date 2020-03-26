50-year-old man shot in Jackson County

Jackson County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred inside an apartment at Reed Manor on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. The 50-year-old male victim was shot one time in his apartment after two subjects were let inside to allegedly purchase alcohol from him.

The suspects are described as two black males and are shown in the below photographs. The silver vehicle in the final photograph is believed to be a Pontiac Torrent and dropped the suspects off prior to the shooting.

The victim is currently recovering from the gunshot wound.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact sergeants at (517) 768-8724 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.