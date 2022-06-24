LANSING, Mich. (WLNS ) — More than 500 Scouts gathered at the Michigan Capitol Thursday to celebrate Scouts Day.

Activities included Capitol tours, scouting displays, meeting with elected officials, and interactive activities like a 30-foot rock climbing wall, and an inflatable archery course.

Those involved say events like this give the scouts a chance to shine.

“Whenever you start your adventure in the Boy Scouts of America, whether it’s as a cub scout or a firefighting exploring program to learn about a possible career, you’re joining with other young people and caring adult mentors to learn the scout oath and law, and values of serving others before you serve yourself,” said Aaron Gach, deputy scout executive for Michigan Crossroads Counsil.

“Scouting does truly care about how their nation is and how it’s running. They care about the future, and the younger scouts are definitely the future, showing them how everything works and runs will definitely teach them in the future,” said Vivien Burke, delegate for Michigan Crossroads Council.

Members of both chambers of the state legislature were also presented with the Scout Report to the state.