51-year-old Holt woman dead after crash in Ingham County

Michigan
AUURELIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Two cars crashed in Aurelius Township Friday night, killing a 51-year-old Holt woman, Michigan State Police reported.

A 15-year-old Holt teen and 29-year-old Mason woman sustained minor injuries.

The crash occurred around 5:38 p.m. when a Toyota Camry was driving southbound on Edgar Rd. The Camry failed to stop at a stop sign at Columbia Rd. and was struck by a GMC.

Michigan State Police said alcohol and drugs are not suspected at this time. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

