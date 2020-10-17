51-year-old Holt woman dead after crash in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)--- The Lansing Police Department has been working hard to keep the community safe.

Back in 2013, they launched the 'Violent Crime Initiative', which is a partnership with state, federal, and other local police agencies.

As a result of the collaborative work effort, so far this year they have made:

-Felony Arrest: 136-Misdemeanor Arrest: 28-Handguns Seized: 72-Long Guns Seized: 9

“The Violent Crime Initiative is a great tool that continues to pro-actively work to ensure that the City of Lansing is safe and secure for our residents, workers, and visitors. They have been successful in helping reduce violent crime throughout the city, and I commend their efforts,” said Mayor Andy Schor.