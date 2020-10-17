51-year-old Holt woman dead after crash in Ingham County

AUURELIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Two cars crashed in Aurelius Township Friday night, killing a 51-year-old Holt woman, Michigan State Police reported.
A 15-year-old Holt teen and 29-year-old Mason woman sustained minor injuries.
The crash occurred around 5:38 p.m. when a Toyota Camry was driving southbound on Edgar Rd. The Camry failed to stop at a stop sign at Columbia Rd. and was struck by a GMC.
Michigan State Police said alcohol and drugs are not suspected at this time. The cause of the crash is being investigated.