53-year-old Fowlerville man dies in crash

CONWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police First District tweeted a statement today announcing that 53-year-old Armin Phillips passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17 around 11:30 a.m. in a car accident.

Phillips, who was from Fowlerville, was heading south on Owosso Rd when he crossed the centerline and hit a tree on the opposite side of the road. Early investigations seem to show Phillips was not wearing a seat belt.

No other people or cars were involved in the crash and the cause of the crash remains unknown.