58-year-old Jackson woman killed in Saturday crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– A 58-year-old woman is dead following a crash on Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Moscow and Hanover Roads.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office, based on their investigation thus far, it appears a Jeep was traveling northbound on Moscow Road preparing to turn westbound onto Hanover Road. The Jeep turned in front of a commercial box truck traveling southbound on Moscow Road.

The woman was a passenger of the Jeep and died on the scene.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.