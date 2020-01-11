Closings & Delays
59-year-old man plunges to death in Jackson prison

Michigan

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A Portage man who returned to prison because he said he could not function in the outside world plunged about 40 feet to his death in an apparent suicide, officials confirmed Friday.

Mark Wilson, 59, lifted himself onto the 4th gallery railing at the Charles Egeler Reception & Guidance Center on Wednesday afternoon and jumped to his death, department spokeswoman Holly Kramer said Friday.

“Michigan State Police were called and a note he left was turned over to MSP,” Kramer said.

The contents of the note were not disclosed, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press.

