59-year-old man plunges to death in Jackson prison

Officials are asking patients and caregivers to check marijuana bought between October 14th of last year to January 6th of this year to see if it has been recalled.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued the health and safety advisory recall because the marijuana failed safety compliance testing.

Orange Burst – Buds failed testing because of a chemical residue called Paclobutrazol.

All affected medical marijuana is required to have a label affixed to the container that indicates the METRC number assigned to the marijuana product.

Patients and caregivers should look for the production batch number: 1A4050100002330000000009 with Orange Burst – Buds or the individual package number which can be found under the name of the provisioning center at which the product was sold.

This recall affects three provisioning centers in the state of Michigan:Pharmaco, Inc. (PC-000249) on Patterson Road in Bay City with an Individual Package # 1A4050100002330000000415

Pharmaco, Inc. (PC-000261) on Wilder Road in Bay City with an Individual Package # 1A4050100002330000000416

Pharmaco, Inc. (PC-000205) on Dwyer Street in Detroit with an Individual Package # 1A405010000233000000041

Patients or caregivers who have these products should return them to the provisioning center where they were purchased for proper disposal.

Provisioning centers who carried the products must notify patients or caregivers that purchased these medical marijuana products of the recall.