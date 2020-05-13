5Run7 on 5/17 in the 517

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – Even though people in the state are living with the “Safer at Home” rules, it’s still fine to get out and get outside while keeping social distancing.

This Saturday you can celebrate living in the 517 area code (no matter where you live) by taking part in the “5Run7”, a virtual 5.17k run/walk.

It’s hosted by Playmakers on May 17 (5/17) and the starting line is wherever you want it to be.

There’s even a kids 0.517 mile event.

Once you have gone the distance (while keeping your distance), feel free to submit your results and share your performance!

This race is free and optional donations will go to benefit the Playmakers Fitness Foundation.