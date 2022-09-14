LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hundreds of lake scientists, policymakers, and conservationists will take part in the Michigan Inland Lakes Convention on Wednesday.

This three-day virtual event from Wednesday, Sept. 14, through Friday, Sept. 16, takes place every couple of years to focus on protecting Michigan’s over 11,000 inland lakes.

The convention is via zoom and started at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Participants can choose from several different sessions that spark their interest. Topics will include fisheries management, landscaping near shorelines, invasive species, lake restoration, and more.

The theme of the 2022 convention is “Protecting Lakes Today for Tomorrow.”

Lake Scientists chose this theme because they say communities can benefit both socially and economically from healthy lake ecosystems.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, there are several aspects negatively impacting our lakes including invasive species, warming of lakes, and increases in unnatural land cover.

“Working now to address our long-term problems is going to be much more efficient and effective for our lakes than trying to address the causes later on. We are thinking about lakes to benefit not only us, but children and our grandchildren, and what do we need to do now to protect our lives for them.” Joe Nohner, Senior Resource Analyst, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Division

The convention will also feature keynote speakers recognized for their contributions to lake conservation.

You can find the full schedule of events by clicking here.