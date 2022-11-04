LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s survive and advance season for high school football in Michigan.

The teams who were able to win in the first round of the playoffs now have a district championship on the line, and you know what that means.

It’s trophy time!

The biggest matchup of the night is a Division 1 showdown between Holt and Grand Ledge.

It’s actually a rematch from Week 3, when Holt beat the Comets 14-6.

Naturally, you know the 6 Sports team had to be there for the BIG GAME this week.

But that’s just the start of our high school football coverage.

BIG GAME: GRAND LEDGE AT HOLT (DIVISION 1)

FINAL: GRAND LEDGE 21 AT HOLT 20

PORTAGE NORTHERN AT EAST LANSING (DIVISION 2)

FINAL: PORTAGE NORTHERN 24 AT EAST LANSING 34

JACKSON AT MASON (DIVISION 3)

FINAL: JACKSON 12 AT MASON 34

DEWITT AT MOUNT PLEASANT (DIVISION 3)

FINAL (TRIPLE OVERTIME): DEWITT 56 AT MOUNT PLEASANT 49

CHARLOTTE AT HASTINGS (DIVISION 4)

FINAL: CHARLOTTE 13 AT HASTINGS 23

CORUNNA AT PORTLAND (DIVISION 5)

FINAL: CORUNNA 28 AT PORTLAND 34

LANSING CATHOLIC AT OVID-ELSIE (DIVISION 6)

FINAL: LANSING CATHOLIC 20 AT OVID-ELSIE 0

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA AT NEW LOTHROP (DIVISION 7)

FINAL: PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 7 AT NEW LOTHROP 28

OTHER SCORES:

FINAL: HUDSON 0 AT JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI 35 (DIVISION 7)

FINAL: FOWLER 28 AT BEAL CITY 27 (DIVISION 8)