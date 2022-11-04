LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s survive and advance season for high school football in Michigan.
The teams who were able to win in the first round of the playoffs now have a district championship on the line, and you know what that means.
It’s trophy time!
The biggest matchup of the night is a Division 1 showdown between Holt and Grand Ledge.
It’s actually a rematch from Week 3, when Holt beat the Comets 14-6.
Naturally, you know the 6 Sports team had to be there for the BIG GAME this week.
But that’s just the start of our high school football coverage.