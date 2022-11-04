LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s survive and advance season for high school football in Michigan.

The teams who were able to win in the first round of the playoffs now have a district championship on the line, and you know what that means.

It’s trophy time!

The biggest matchup of the night is a Division 1 showdown between Holt and Grand Ledge.

It’s actually a rematch from Week 3, when Holt beat the Comets 14-6.

Naturally, you know the 6 Sports team had to be there for the BIG GAME this week.

But that’s just the start of our high school football coverage.

BIG GAME: GRAND LEDGE AT HOLT (DIVISION 1)

It’s going down in H-Town! Division 1 District Champion game as @HoltAthletics hosts rival @GL_football for a rematch of week 3 when the Rams beat the Comets 14-6. 👀



Don’t miss our Big Game highlights tonight and hear from the new District Champs on @WLNS at 11:15 p.m. 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/FyVFHc3okg — Nick Mantas (@Nick__Mantas) November 4, 2022

Halftime: @GL_football 14, @HoltAthletics 6. The Comets’ defense ran back a 65-yard fumble to strike first. The Rams answered back but after a failed 2-pt conversion @ShawnFoster22 ran in a 19-yard touchdown to extend the Comets lead. Full highlights on @WLNS at 11 p.m. 🏆🏈🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/7fQuhfzW8P — Nick Mantas (@Nick__Mantas) November 4, 2022

FINAL: GRAND LEDGE 21 AT HOLT 20

PORTAGE NORTHERN AT EAST LANSING (DIVISION 2)

It’s halftime here at @EL_Trojans_FB!



Trojans lead Portage Northern, 13-9.



Stay turned for the second half and we’ll of course have the highlights on the 5th Quarter! — Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) November 5, 2022

FINAL: PORTAGE NORTHERN 24 AT EAST LANSING 34

JACKSON AT MASON (DIVISION 3)

FINAL: JACKSON 12 AT MASON 34

DEWITT AT MOUNT PLEASANT (DIVISION 3)

FINAL (TRIPLE OVERTIME): DEWITT 56 AT MOUNT PLEASANT 49

CHARLOTTE AT HASTINGS (DIVISION 4)

FINAL: CHARLOTTE 13 AT HASTINGS 23

CORUNNA AT PORTLAND (DIVISION 5)

In a back and fourth battle it is the Portland defense that comes up HUGE to help the Raiders seal the victory 34-28.



Hear from the District Champs tonight at 11! pic.twitter.com/XMqllj2vUD — Haley Schoengart (@HaleyPaige7) November 5, 2022

FINAL: CORUNNA 28 AT PORTLAND 34

LANSING CATHOLIC AT OVID-ELSIE (DIVISION 6)

Final: Lansing Catholic 20, Ovid-Elsie 0.



After an 0-3 start to the season, @LCCougarFootbal has won four straight and claims another district title! Highlights on the @WLNS 5th Quarter pic.twitter.com/bcVSpaB7Hj — Ian Kress (@ian_kress) November 5, 2022

FINAL: LANSING CATHOLIC 20 AT OVID-ELSIE 0

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA AT NEW LOTHROP (DIVISION 7)

Big Division 7 matchup tonight at New Lothrop! Pewamo-Westphalia comes in looking for its 11th district title in 12 years.



Highlights on the @WLNS 5th Quarter pic.twitter.com/Gj2IgiJMJM — Ian Kress (@ian_kress) November 4, 2022

FINAL: PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 7 AT NEW LOTHROP 28

OTHER SCORES:

FINAL: HUDSON 0 AT JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI 35 (DIVISION 7)

FINAL: FOWLER 28 AT BEAL CITY 27 (DIVISION 8)