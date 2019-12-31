6 luckiest New Year’s foods to eat

Not sure what to cook this New Year’s?
Here are some popular and lucky foods believed to bring fortune, prosperity and wealth in the new year.
- Lentils – shaped like coins and often eaten alongside pork in Italian households, lentils represent good luck and prosperity in the new year
- Grapes – 12 grapes are eaten in Spain and parts of Latin America at the stroke of midnight. The grapes represent each month of the year and ward off bad luck in the new year.
- Soba Noodles – because of their bouncy, thin and long appearance, these noodles symbolize a long healthy life. Noodles are consumed in Asian countries like Japan and China to bring a long prosperous life.
- Pork – pork represents good fortune and is typically eaten with cabbage in Southern households on New Year’s Day
- Fish – fish are thought to be lucky because they swim forward (meats to not eat on New Year’s include chicken and turkey because they scratch backward and that is thought to bring bad luck)
- Black eyed peas – the peas are believed bring luck and are eaten with collard greens, representing money for the new year. This dish is common among southerners and is eaten on New Year’s Day.