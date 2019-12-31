6 luckiest New Year’s foods to eat

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The Potter Park Zoo is getting worldwide attention because of one of its newest members.

The Potter Park Zoo team is celebrating the birth of a healthy black rhino calf Dec. 24, 2019 and would like to invite the public to assist in naming the new addition.

Zookeepers have narrowed the suggestions to six potential names for the young male:

Enzi (EHNZiy) means “power” and “might” in Swahili.

Azizi (aa-ZIY-Ziy) means “precious treasure” in Swahili.

Bash means “forerunner” in Afrikaans.

Reggie means Reggie, according to a press release from Potter Park Zoo, but means "counsel power," according to many baby naming websites.

Jaali (JHAAAALiy) means “powerful” in Swahili.

Mosi (MOWSiy) means “the first born” in Swahili.

Zoo fans can vote for their favorite rhino calf name by making a $5 donation to Potter Park Zoo. All donations will go toward further development of the zoo’s animal health program. At the end of the naming contest three individuals will win exclusive Rhino Artwork made by one of the zoo’s rhinos.

The naming contest ends Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (EST) and the name will be announced Thursday, January 9, 2020.

The calf, born to mother 12-year-old Doppsee and father 12-year-old Phineus, is healthy and active according to zoo officials.