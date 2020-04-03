6 News at 5:30 is all “Good News Friday”

All of us here at 6 News hear you. Ever since March 10 when Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced coronavirus had reached this state people have been looking for good news.

And the stories are out there. Neighbors helping each other even while they keep their social distancing. Birthdays are being celebrated like never before. Businesses are giving to the community even as their doors are closed to the public.

So we’ve gathered some of those positive stories and put together “Good News Friday” on 6 News at 5:30.

Tell us what you think about the idea. And keep sharing your good news stories with us.

The first segment of the newscast shares some good news of people sharing food, support and even a young man who raced the clock for love.

In this Good News Friday story, meet two brothers who have such a love of reading they want to share it with everybody online. 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer introduces you to Will and Levi, two little guys with big hearts.

Even though sporting events worldwide have been suspended or canceled, the athletic trainers at Michigan State University have been busy. 6 Sports anchor Nick Mantas brings us a look at how those trainers are putting their sewing skills to work.