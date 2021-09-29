6 News Debate: Lansing Mayor Andy Schor squares off against Councilwoman Kathie Dunbar

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – WLNS-TV hosted the first in a series of commercial-free mayoral debates last night at 7:00 p.m.

The debates was moderated by 6 News anchor Sheri Jones. Jones, who hosts the 6 and 11 p.m. news broadcasts.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor squared off against challenger and City Council member Kathie Dunbar in the debate Wednesday.

Schor was first elected into office four years ago. Previously he served as a State Representative.

Dunbar has been a Lansing City Council Member for 16 years. She is also Executive Director of the South Lansing Community Development Association.

On Oct. 6 tune in to the next debate featuring Jackson mayoral candidates Mayor Daniel Mahoney and retired corrections officer John Wilson, hosted by 6 News anchor Lauren Thompson.