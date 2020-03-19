6 News Exclusive: MSU President Stanley addresses COVID-19 impact

There is an update today on the very latest on what’s happening at Michigan State University.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer interviewed MSU president Samuel Stanley Jr today.

He says the biggest thing guiding the university’s decisions right now is thinking of the health and safety of students, faculty and staff.

As 6 News has reported, “face-to-face” classes have all been moved online for the rest of the semester.

President Stanley says, in the video above, it’s been a big challenge for many teachers, but it’s important that MSU maintains the education process and also tries to contribute to helping solve the pandemic.

Personally speaking, he says his biggest worry right now is how the U.S. is handling the coronavirus outbreak, because members of his family are battling it head-on.

