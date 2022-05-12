LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News is excited to announce we are expanding our newsletter offerings.

Being in the Capital City, Michigan news is always top of mind for our viewers.

In addition, 6 News has Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick on the staff, who offers over 50 years of Michigan political experience.

Not to mention, we air our political show every Sunday, the Capital Rundown.

Newsletter QR Code

With all that said, the expansion to a political newsletter was a natural one.

Each Sunday, we’ll send the biggest stories of the week right to your inbox. That includes everything from lawmakers reacting to the latest news, to interviews with potential candidates for governor, and more.

The only thing you have to do is sign up on the link below, or point your phone at the QR Code above.

We look forward to bringing you timely, informational news stories every week!