6 News says “Thank you, nurses”

On March 10 Governor Gretchen Whitmer told the state that the coronavirus had struck Michigan.

No one knew what was to come next.

Now, weeks later, there are more than 45,000 confirmed cases and 4,200 deaths related to COVID-19.

Through all of this nurses have been on the front lines, working long hours and exposing themselves to the virus in order to save patients.

They are called “Angels of Mercy” and we are grateful for their professionalism, dedication and skills.

All of us at 6 News want to say “thank you” to all the selfless, hardworking nurses who are saving lives every day so we shared some thoughts in the video above.

You can go here to share a photo and a short note about your favorite nurse for everyone to see. We’ll keep taking submissions for the rest of the month of May.