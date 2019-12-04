6 News sits down with Vice President Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence is traveling throughout western Michigan ahead of a “Keep America Great” campaign event tonight in Holland.

On his trip, Pence visited Valley Family Church, a non-denominational church in Portage after flying into Kalamazoo. His Michigan tour is due in part to his reinforcement of the idea that America is a ‘nation of faith.’

6 News anchor Lauren Thompson was the only local television journalist to sit down with Vice President Pence.

