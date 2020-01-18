6 News This Morning: Snow is here, winter driving reminders

Whether you have a long or short drive today, the snowfall this morning into the afternoon may cause some challenging road conditions.

As the snow continues to fall, here are some precautionary measures to take while behind the wheel today.

And — to see where snow plows have plowed, visit Michigan Department of Transportation’s Drive Map here.

Safe winter driving tips from Michgian State Police:

Check the weather before leaving for a destination. If the weather forecast looks dangerous, reschedule or postpone the driving trip, if possible.

DO NOT crowd snowplows. Give snowplow drivers plenty of room to clear snow from the roads.

Keep tires at the vehicle manufacturer's recommended pressure and routinely check tire pressure during cold weather.

Make sure the windshield solvent reservoir is full and check the condition of all wiper blades and replace when necessary.

Wash your vehicle for better visibility to other drivers. Remove ice and snow from all lights, windows and license plate before driving.

Periodically check all lights and replace when necessary.

Keep an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle stocked with batteries, battery powered or hand-crank radio, flashlight, windshield scraper, jumper cables, shovel, blankets, first aid kit, non-perishable food and bottled water in the event you get stranded or stuck.

Michigan weather is unpredictable any time of year, but especially during the winter months. If you are stranded in a winter storm, do not leave your vehicle. Stay with the vehicle and wait for help.

Motorists are encouraged to check travel conditions and weather reports before driving at www.michigan.gov/roadconditions. Major road closures can be found at www.michigan.gov/drive. The MSP/EMHSD asks that you tune into local news and/or view these websites rather than calling your local MSP post or 911 for travel conditions.

Residents who need assistance or guidance during the winter storm are encouraged to call 211.