6 News to host live 8th Congressional District debate

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan’s 8th Congressional District has for years been a Republican stronghold.

Stretching from Ingham County east, it is made up of urban, suburban and agricultural areas, including Livingston and Ingham counties and sections of Oakland County.

In 2018 Democrat Elissa Slotkin won a tough race against Republican Mike Bishop and brought the district across the aisle.

Now the first-term congressperson is facing a challenge for the seat.

Republican Paul Junge successfully navigated through the August Primary to earn his place on November 3 ballot.

It’s time for the two to meet head-to-head in their first debate.

You can watch that first meeting when 6 News hosts a live debate from the WLNS-TV 6 studios Monday, September 21.

The debate will be moderated by 6 News anchor Sheri Jones and begins at 7:00 p.m.

You can watch live on WLNS-TV 6 or catch the live stream on your mobile device at wlns.com/live.

If you have questions you would like to ask the candidates send them to newstips@wlns.com before noon on Monday, September 21.

You can also send us your questions on our 6 News Facebook page.

Then watch as the 8th Congressional candidates debate the issues that are important to you beginning at 7:00 p.m. on WLNS-TV 6 and wlns.com.