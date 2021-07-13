6 SPORTS: Okemos head football coach steps down

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – After three seasons, Mike Krumm is stepping down as the head football coach at Okemos High School.

Krumm works for the Michigan State Police, and recently took a new position that will affect his ability to coach at a high-level, he told 6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren.

A graduate of Okemos in 1987, Krumm took over the program in February of 2018, replacing Jack Wallace.

In his first season as head coach, Krumm led Okemos to a 7-4 record and its first playoff win since 2011, 31-22 over undefeated Jackson in the first round.

Stayed tuned for more details because 6 Sports will be speaking with Krumm on Tuesday, on his decision to step down.