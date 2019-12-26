6 things to know during gift exchanges

Some people might find themselves with gifts that either don’t fit and they do not want.



This leaves people hitting the stores over the next couple of days.



According to CBS News 77% of people plan on returning gifts this year.



If you find yourself part of that statistic..we’re here for you with some tips.



1.) Make sure you have your receipt in hand.



According to Business Insider, without a receipt most stores will only let you exchange an item for a different size or color.



That is if they are feeling generous.



2.) It’s important to know how long you’ve got to make a gift exchange at a store.



Most stores require you to return an item within 30 to 90 days.



So make sure you read the stores return policy.



3.) Sometimes the person who gave you your gift, bought your gift final sale.



Meaning you can’t return it.



4.) You can always pass your gift you do not want to a friend.



There is a whole etiquette behind re gifting, expert Tom Farley says the first rule is to never re gift to people in the same group of friends and to never re gift in the same wrapping paper.



5.) Make sure you have identification.



Some retailers will require this for a return.



6.) Practice kindness during this hectic time, it will go a long way in getting what you want.