UPDATE: The missing child in the city of Charlotte has been found safe.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County 911 says a 6-year-old boy named TJ is missing.

He is white, has brown hair, and was last seen wearing an orange long sleeve shirt and black shorts.

He was last seen in the area of Washington St. and Harris St. in Charlotte

If you see TJ, officials ask that you immediately call 911.