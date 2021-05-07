60-year-old man dead after being hit by car in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Thursday night around 9:45 p.m. the Lansing Police were called to W. Jolly Rd and Stafford Ave. where a 60-year-old man was found laying in the road. A 43-year-old woman was also on the scene with her car.

The Lansing Fire Department took the man to the hospital and he was in critical condition.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the car cooperated with officials and alcohol or drugs are not expected at this time for the driver.